Steelers Open Return Window for CB Ahkello Witherspoon

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three weeks to decide on Ahkello Witherspoon's availability late in the season.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon has returned to practice, opening his 21-day window to be activated off Injured Reserve, the team announced.

Witherspoon missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury that he's been nursing all season. The injury originally occurred in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns and kept him out until Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He played just the first half in Philly before leaving the game.

The Steelers will now have 21 days to decide if Witherspoon will be activated from IR and onto the 53-man roster. His activation would mean the team needs to make a roster move, clearing up a place on the 53.

Pittsburgh has relied on Cam Sutton and Levi Wallace at cornerback for most of the season with James Pierre filling in when Sutton moves into the slot.

The team has yet to open William Jackson's 21-day window after placing him on IR with a back injury last month.

