Steelers Open as Underdogs to Bengals in Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers are walking into 2022 with an expected loss.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 1, and already, they're walking into the matchup as underdogs.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Bengals at 6.5-point favorites over the Steelers at home. The Over/Under is 44.5.

This could change with whoever walks away from the Steelers' quarterback battle as the starter, but chances are Pittsburgh is going to remain the underdog right through the game. Playing the defending AFC champs, it's hard to expect different.

Cincinnati got the best of the Steelers in 2021, beating them twice during the regular season. Pittsburgh will be looking to turn that around with a strong start to the 2022 regular season.

Check out the Steelers' entire 2022 schedule here.

