Steelers Open Week 11 With Four Injuries

The Pittsburgh Steelers will miss Najee Harris and others to start the week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are slightly banged up as they begin preparation in Week 11 for the Cincinnati Bengals. Leaving Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, head coach Mike Tomlin highlighted four injuries will deal with throughout the week. 

Running back Najee Harris is nursing knee discomfort that could hold him back throughout the week. However, Tomlin doesn't believe it will impact his availability for the Bengals game. 

He rushed for 99 yards in Week 10, his best game of the season.

Left guard Kevin Dotson has a hip injury that could limit his as well. For the offensive lineman, though, his practice time will be the determining factor in whether or not he'll play this weekend. As Tomlin often says, "participation will be our guide". 

Good news for the Steelers could be the return of Minkah Fitzpatrick, who underwent an appendectomy on Saturday. The All-Pro safety's progression is "really positive," and Tomlin is optimistic he'll be able to play against the Bengals. 

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will continue to be monitored with his hamstring injury. He's played just once since the injury occurred in Week 3.

