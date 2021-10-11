    • October 11, 2021
    Steelers Open as Favorites Over Seahawks in Week 6

    Sunday Night Football odds are out.
    The 2-3 Pittsburgh Steelers open as favorites in Week 6 against the 2-3 Seattle Seahawks on SI Sportsbooks. 

    Coming off a win over the Denver Broncos, the Steelers are looking to turn things around and find themselves back at .500 heading into the bye week. Up next, they'll welcome the Geno Smith-led Seahawks to Heinz Field for Sunday Night Football. 

    SI Sportsbook lists the Steelers as -4.5 point favorites (-110) in Week 6. The opening over/under is 42.5 and the Steelers moneyline is -225 (Seahawks +188). 

    Seattle will be without quarterback Russell Wilson for at least a month after having surgery on an injured finger. Smith replaced Wilson the Seahawks' last game and completed 10 of his 17 passes for 131 yards, a touchdown and an interception. 

    Both Steelers' wins this season have been by at least a touchdown. They've combined for more than 42 points in three of their five games. 

