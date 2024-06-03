Steelers Opponent Released After Sexual Assault Lawsuit
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 10 opponents are making a change to their roster following accusations against one of their former players. The Washington Commanders announced they have released kicker Brandon McManus following a lawsuit where two women have accused him of sexual assault.
Two flight attendants have filed a lawsuit against McManus and the Jacksonville Jaguars, alleging that the assaults took place during the team's trip to London last season. McManus was signed by the Commanders this spring and has now been released.
McManus's attorney released a statement following his release, thanking the Washington orginization while also claiming his innocence from the accusations.
The Commanders will host the Steelers following Pittsburgh's Week 9 bye week. McManus, 32, has played 10 NFL seasons, hitting 81.4% of his field goal attempts. Last season, hit hit 30 of his 37 field goal attempts for 81.1 field goal percentage, ranking 26th in the NFL.
He spent nine years with the Denver Broncos before spending last season with the Jaguars.
