Steelers Opponent Suffers Massive Blow Before Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' 2024 schedule is set, leaving them with early trips to Atlanta and Denver. But already, they're preparing for a Broncos team without one of their key defensive pieces.
Linebacker Drew Sanders, a second-year player looking to compete for the starting job, suffered a torn achilles prior to OTAs and minicamp, according to 9News Mike Klis. While he isn't ruling himself out for the season, the expectation is that he will not be available until after the Broncos and Steelers square off in Week 2.
"While no timeline was placed on his recovery, similar injuries to other players lend hope Sanders could possibly return in the middle to late in the regular season," Klis writes.
Without Sanders, who played more edge rusher than off-ball linebacker for the Broncos, Denver is left with Baron Browning, Nik Bonnitto, Jonathan Cooper and third-round rookie Jonah Elliss at edge.
For the Steelers, all eyes will be on Russell Wilson and his revenge game against his former team. Now, without one of their key pieces, the team will look to find a replacement to add pressure against their ex-quarterback.
