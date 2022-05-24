Steelers Open OTAs With LG Competition

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have plenty of questions on their offense, and in particular, their offensive line. But as Organized Team Activities kicked off in South Side, all eyes were on the left guard position.

As a rookie, Kendrick Green played center in Pittsburgh. Now, the Steelers are moving him back to his college position at guard - and putting him into a competition with Kevin Dotson.

Green and Dotson both confirmed after practice that they are battling with each other for the starting job early in workouts.

Last season, Dotson started at left guard but dealt with a nagging ankle injury that landed him on Injured Reserve. He played just nine games in 2021.

Green's performance at center was underwhelming, and after his retirement, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger pushed multiple times for the lineman to move back to guard in his second season.

The Steelers will run OTAs through June 9 and minicamp until the 16th.

