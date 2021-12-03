Steelers Rule Out Two Players vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will be short-handed against the Ravens.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without two players as they face off against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

Cornerback Joe Haden and defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs will not be available against the Ravens. Haden is out with a foot injury and Buggs an ankle.

Haden misses his third-straight game with the injury after leaving Week 10 against the Detroit Lions. Head coach Mike Tomlin was hopeful Haden would return this week, but he did not participate in any practices.

The Steelers are also concerned defensive tackle Cameron Heyward will miss the game as well. Heyward did not practice due to an illness. Offensive tackle Zach Banner missed two practices with a non-COVID related illness earlier this week.

Defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk also missed practice on Friday with an illness. The Steelers would turn to newly-signed defensive lineman Montravius Adams to start if neither can go.

Linebackers T.J. Watt and Robert Spillane and offensive lineman Joe Haeg are also on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

