Steelers Star Makes Major Life Announcement
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have seen little consistency from their offense over the past few seasons. The quarterback situation has changed constantly and their wide receiver groups have gone through massive turnover. The tight end room, however, has remained relatively constant.
One such player who has shone has been Pat Freiermuth, who joined the team following their draft selection of him in the 2021 NFL Draft, where he was selected with their second round selection.
While Freiermuth is often known to celebrate when it comes to scoring touchdowns, he now has something else to celebrate. Freiermuth recently took to social media to announce the engagement of him and his fiance.
Freiermuth proposed to his long time fiance Jillian Cataldo, and will now be able to spend more of his time with her as the summer schedule operates slightly less often than during the season.
Freiermuth had a good season in 2024 despite a slow start, where he had 65 receptions for 653 yards and seven touchdowns. After a down year in 2023 where Freiermuth struggled mightily with injury, he was able to re-assert himself as a top option at the tight end position.
Freiermuth was signed to a four year extension at the outset of the 2024 season worth $48.4 million, and will likely be the leading tight end for the team for the long term.
