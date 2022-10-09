Skip to main content

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Bills Game After Blow to Head

The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end suffered a scary injury in Week 5.

BUFFALO -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has left the Buffalo Bills game after a scary injury late in the third quarter. 

Freiermuth went down after being tackled by a group of Bills defenders on a second-down pass. He stayed on the field while teammates waived over the medical staff. Trainers evaluated his head on the field before assisting him to the locker room. 

The Steelers announced he is out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

Freiermuth had two concussions last season and one during his career at Penn State. 

The Steelers are dealing with a number of injuries in this game. Cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (back) are all ruled out for the remainder of the game. Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Terrell Edmunds (concussion) were out to start the game.

