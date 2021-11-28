Pat Freiermuth Being Evaluated for Concussion After Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie left late in the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth was injured late in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that Freiermuth is being evaluated for a concussion. The rookie tight end caught a touchdown pass with 3:05 left in the game, moving the score to 41-10.

Freiermuth caught four passes for 40 yards and a score against the Bengals. He has 40 catches for 327 yards and six touchdowns this season.

The Steelers are already without Eric Ebron, who was placed on Injur

