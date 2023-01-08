Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth Leaves Browns Game With Knee Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers lose their tight end late in the game.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth left early in Week 18 after suffering what appeared to be a left knee injury with roughly eight minutes remaining in the game.

The Steelers offense was driving when Freiermuth stayed down after a first down play. He was evaluated on the field for a minute before training helped him off the field. He had a heavy limp as he was being escorted to the sideline.

Trainers then promptly took him to the locker room.

Freiermuth didn't have a catch before leaving the game.

Without Freiermuth, the Steelers would be down to Zach Gentry and Connor Heyward for the remainder of the game.

This was the Steelers' second injury after losing wide receiver Gunner Olszewski with a knee injury in the first half. He was ruled doubtful to return.

All Steelers will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Steelers rule Freiermuth out for the remainder of the game.

