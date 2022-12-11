PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth is dealing with an undisclosed leg injury following the team's Week 14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Freiermuth finished the game against the Ravens, catching the Steelers' final touchdown late in the fourth quarter. But afterward, the second-year tight end was seen in the locker room wearing a boot on his left leg and being tended to by the team doctor.

Head coach Mike Tomlin did not mention Freiermuth when reviewing the team's injuries following the game. As of now, it's unknown what or how serious the injury is and whether or not it will require Freiermuth to miss time.

Freiermuth also declined to interview following the game.

All Steelers will continue to provide updates on the injury as they become available.

