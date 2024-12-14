Steelers Place Veteran OL on IR
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they've placed offensive lineman Calvin Anderson (groin) on the reserve/injured list.
The Steelers had to clear a roster spot for defensive tackle Montravius Adams, who was activated from injured reserve on Saturday afternoon, meaning that Anderson was the corresponding move as the two players essentially swapped places.
Pittsburgh signed Anderson off of the New England Patriots' practice squad in late September. He's logged a total of just 12 snaps on the year, nine of which came versus the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6.
The 28-year-old popped up on Friday's injury report and now joins a host of other Steelers offensive lineman, including James Daniels, Isaac Seumalo, Nate Herbig and Troy Fautanu, who either have or will miss significant time this season.
Because a player has to miss a minimum of four games while on IR, Anderson is not eligible to return during the regular season.
The former Texas Longhorn has appeared in 50 career contests, 12 of which were starts for the Denver Broncos from 2020 to 2022. Anderson played in just five games for the Patriots in 2023 after contracting malaria while doing charity work in Nigeria last July while suffering a heart contusion in a separate incident at practice.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!