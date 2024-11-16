Steelers Place Veteran CB on IR
The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that they have placed cornerback C.J. Henderson on the reserve/injured list. He will now miss at least four games while he recovers.
Henderson popped up on this week's injury report with a neck injury. He was a full participant on Wednesday, though did not practice either of the next two days before ultimately being ruled out for a meeting with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.
The 26-year-old signed to the Steelers' practice squad on Sept. 25. He was later signed to the active roster on Oct. 21, though he appeared among the team's inactives every week since and has yet to make his season debut.
Henderson entered the NFL as a first-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 9 overall in 2020. He would go on to play in just 10 contests for the team, all of which were starts, before he was dealt to the Carolina Panthers in Sept. 2021.
There, Henderson took part in 39 games (22 starts), tallying two interceptions and 128 tackles. His stint as a Panther lasted through the end of the 2023 campaign.
Henderson went on to sign with the Houston Texans this past offseason, though he was let go at final roster cuts in August before landing in Pittsburgh.
