Steelers Place Veteran DT on IR
After officially signing defensive tackle Breidan Fehoko, the Pittsburgh Steelers have announced that they're placing fellow defensive tackle Dean Lowry on the reserve/injured list.
Lowry was one of three Steelers defensive linemen to go down with injuries during Wednesday's training camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. alongside Esezi Otomewo and Jacob Slade, the latter of whom was waived/injured on Friday.
Pittsburgh's placement of Lowry on IR means he'll miss the entirety of the 2025 campaign. He signed a two-year deal with the organization worth $5 million that included $1.250 million in guarantees ahead of the 2024 season.
Lowry appeared in 12 games for the Steelers last year, starting one of them, and logged a total of five tackles to go with a sack while playing 159 defensive snaps.
A fourth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers out of Northwestern in the 2016 NFL Draft, Lowry spent the first seven years of his career with the team. Over that stretch, he posted 15 1/2 sacks and 252 tackles in 111 contests (80 starts).
Lowry would later sign a two-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings worth $8.5 million in March 2023. He only appeared in nine games for them, however, as he suffered a pectoral injury that November and was released the following offseason before joining the Steelers.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!