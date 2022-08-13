Steelers Players Who Will Not Play vs. Seahawks

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks in their preseason opener at Acrisure Stadium. For the first time in what feels like forever, there's black and gold football, but not every starter will be on the field.

Head coach Mike Tomlin has not ruled anyone out for the matchup, but there are a number of names you should not expect to see on the field against Seattle.

Here's who will likely miss the Steelers' preseason opener:

Najee Harris, RB

Chase Claypool, WR

Benny Snell Jr., RB

Diontae Johnson, WR

Kevin Dotson, LG

Zach Gentry, TE

Derek Watt, FB

Montravious Adams, DT

Alex Highsmith, LB

Genard Avery, LB

T.J. Watt, LB

Cam Heyward, DT

Minkah Fitzpatrick, S

While players like Harris, Watt, Heyward, Fitzpatrick and Johnson won't play to assure their health, others have missed time with injuries that will keep them off the field.

Claypool (shoulder), Snell (knee), Dotson (ankle), Gentry (unknown), Watt (shoulder), Adams (ankle), Highsmith (rib) and Avery (groin) all finished the practice week off the field. None should be expected to play against the Seahawks.



