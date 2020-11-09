Steelers Player Tests Positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Monday that tight end Vance McDonald on the roster has tested positive for COVID-19. The team was informed of the positive test Monday morning after returning from Dallas.

"The player immediately was self-quarantined, and the organization continues to be in the NFL's intensive protocol," team spokesperson Burt Lauten released in a statement. "We have been in contact with the NFL and medical advisors to complete the necessary contact tracing. The player will be placed on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list today."

The positive test comes two days after the Steelers received a positive test of a staff member. The club did not need to delay travel to Dallas and played the Cowboys as scheduled on Sunday.

McDonald missed practice on Friday due to an illness. He was listed as questionable on the Steelers' final injury report but traveled, and played, against the Cowboys.

This is the first player on the team to test positive since training camp.

The Steelers are scheduled to play the Cincinnati Bengals, in Pittsburgh, this upcoming Sunday.

