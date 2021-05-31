Steelers Players Commemorate Memorial Day

Pittsburgh Steelers players took to social media to celebrate Memorial Day.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers players took to social media to commemorate the brave men and women who have served the United State of America, as we celebrate Memorial Day.

Current players like Ben Roethlisberger and Stephon Tuitt and former Steelers such as Ryan Clark and Max Starks posted their thanks on Twitter.

Former Steelers wide receiver Ryan Switzer retweeted a special thank you.

The Steelers hit the field this week for their second week of Organized Team Activities.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

