Steelers Sign 12 Players to Futures Contracts

The Pittsburgh Steelers ink a dozen players heading into the offseason.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed 12 players to Reserve/Futures contracts, holding them on the roster heading into the 2022 season.

Defensive end Daniel Archibong, wide receiver Rico Bussey, defensive tackle Khalil Davis, guard Nathan Gilliam, guard Malcolm Pridgeon, linebacker Delontae Scott, kicker Sam Sloman, defensive back Linden Stephens, tight end Jace Sternberger, safety Donovan Stiner, long snapper Rex Sunahara and wide receiver Tyler Vaughns were all signed by the Steelers.

All 12 players spent time on the Steelers practice squad throughout the 2021 season. Archibong, Scott and Pridgeon were all active for games this past season as well.

