Steelers Could Have Five Starters Return From Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers have hope they get players back from injury in Week 11.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping to have five starters return from injury in Week 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

During his Week 11 press conference, head coach Mike Tomlin said he believes there's a chance guards Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner, cornerback Joe Haden, linebacker T.J. Watt and wide receiver Chase Claypool could return from injury and play against the Chargers.

Dotson and Turner left Week 10 against the Detroit with ankle injuries. Dotson was revealed to have a high-ankle sprain but Tomlin said practice throughout the week could leave him with a chance to play.

As for Turner, Tomlin "feels confident" he will "show up" and be able to play.

Haden is in the same boat as Dotson. The 32-year-old had negative results in his MRI meaning no serious damage. However, he'll need to let his participation throughout the week guide his status for Sunday.

Tomlin said he'll "always leave the light on" for Watt to play.

Claypool is set to return to practice after missing Week 10 with a foot injury. Claypool is considered week-to-week but could play in Week 11 if all goes well with his preparation.

The Steelers are preparing for the Chargers with the assumption Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback. Ben Roethlisberger remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours before returning.

Pittsburgh does not expect safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to be activated off the COVID list before the game.

