Steelers List 11 Players on Initial Week 6 Injury Report

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 6 with a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball.

The Steelers' defense has taken its fair share of blows over the last several weeks. Leaving Buffalo, the team added seven new injuries to their list and opened the week up with seven on defense, alone.

Cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) did not practice. Safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) returned as a full participant after missing last week's game, but Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) did not participate.

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hip) and Larry Ogunjobi (back) also did not practice.

On offense, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) was limited with a lingering hip injury. Tight ends Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and Zach Gentry (knee) did not practice, along with center Mason Cole (foot).

The Steelers have two more practice days and a walk-through before their home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They started last week with over a half dozen injuries as well but finished the week with just two players missing the game.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Connor Heyward Ready As Next Rookie to Impact Steelers

Steelers Take First Step in Return to Glory

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Duty Changes

Jaylen Warren Will Continue to See More Reps

Mike Tomlin Updates Lengthy Steelers Injury Report

Diontae Johnson Responds to Steelers Critics

Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return

