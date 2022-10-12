Skip to main content

Steelers List 11 Players on Initial Week 6 Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers open the week with nearly a dozen injuries.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers open Week 6 with a handful of injuries on both sides of the ball. 

The Steelers' defense has taken its fair share of blows over the last several weeks. Leaving Buffalo, the team added seven new injuries to their list and opened the week up with seven on defense, alone. 

Cornerbacks Cam Sutton (hamstring), Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) and Levi Wallace (concussion) did not practice. Safety Terrell Edmunds (concussion) returned as a full participant after missing last week's game, but Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) did not participate. 

Defensive tackle Montravius Adams (hip) and Larry Ogunjobi (back) also did not practice. 

On offense, wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) was limited with a lingering hip injury. Tight ends Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and Zach Gentry (knee) did not practice, along with center Mason Cole (foot).

The Steelers have two more practice days and a walk-through before their home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They started last week with over a half dozen injuries as well but finished the week with just two players missing the game.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Connor Heyward Ready As Next Rookie to Impact Steelers

Steelers Take First Step in Return to Glory

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Duty Changes

Jaylen Warren Will Continue to See More Reps

Mike Tomlin Updates Lengthy Steelers Injury Report

Diontae Johnson Responds to Steelers Critics

Steelers Issues Start With Coaches, End With Players

T.J. Watt Suffers New Injury, Pushing Back Return

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_18866721_168388034_lowres
News

Connor Heyward Ready As Next Rookie to Impact Steelers

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19205604_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Could Steelers RPO Offense Make a Comeback With Kenny Pickett?

By Derrick Bell
USATSI_19167535_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Steelers Take First Step In Returning to Glory

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (22)
News

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin Responds to Ryan Clark's Criticism

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_18503682_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Will Look Into Play-Calling Changes

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19206039_168388034_lowres
News

Jaylen Warren's Reps Will Continue Increasing

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18911759_168388034_lowres
News

Mike Tomlin Updates Steelers Lengthy Injury List

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19010852_168388034_lowres
News

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Blasts Mike Tomlin, Steelers

By Noah Strackbein