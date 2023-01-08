Steelers Playoff Hopes End After Dolphins Beat Jets

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season is officially over. Despite a miracle run to turn their record from 2-6 to 9-8, the team has been eliminated from the playoffs after a Miami Dolphins victory.

The Steelers came into the weekend needing to beat the Cleveland Browns, have the New York Jets defeat the Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to defeat the New England Patriots. They took care of business with a win over Cleveland, but couldn't get the help they needed from the rest of the AFC East.

The Bills look like they'll take care of business over the Patriots, but the Jets and Joe Flacco couldn't hold up their end of the bargain, falling to the Dolphins, 9-6.

Miami will now head to the postseason as the seventh seed, and the Steelers will finish off the year with a regular season win over the Browns.

Pittsburgh will head into the spring with plenty of questions, highlighted by whether or not offensive coordinator Matt Canada will return. They'll hold locker clean-out day and one final Mike Tomlin press conference before beginning of their offseason.

Despite not making the postseason, the Steelers did give Mike Tomlin his 16th-straight winning season.

