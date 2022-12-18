Steelers Playoff Hopes Increase With Win Over Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping their season alive, and their latest win over the Carolina Panthers added some extra hope to what looked like a lost year.

Now, the change is slim - and their chances remain next to nothing - but the Steelers are moving up. Sitting at 6-8, Pittsburgh's postseason odds have gone from 0.2% to 0.4%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

The Steelers' next two games are dyer for them. With wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh would move to 8-8 and have a 3% of making the playoffs. Three straight wins and it moves to 5%.

The Steelers are currently behind the New England Patriots (7-6), LA Chargers (7-6), New York Jets (7-6), Cleveland Browns (6-8) and Jacksonville Jaguars (6-8) in the playoff race.

They'll need plenty of help, but it's not over yet. The Steelers have been here before and still found their way into the postseason. Can they do it again? Only time will tell.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Keep Season Alive Behind Mitch Trubisky

Steelers Who Could, And Should Make the Pro Bowl

Mike Tomlin Linked to Panthers in Offseason Trade



Antonio Brown Adds Wild Twist to Police Chase