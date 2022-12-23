Steelers Playoff Hopes Climb With Jags Win Over Jets

It's all about baby steps for the Pittsburgh Steelers, right now.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season isn't over yet. Despite being 6-8 heading into Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, the playoff's are still alive for Pittsburgh - and increasing by the day.

Heading into Week 16, the Steelers' playoff hopes sat at 0.5%, according to FiveThirtyEight. Today, thanks to the Jacksonville Jaguars win over the New York Jets, those odds have risen to 0.7%.

The Steelers need a lot to happen, but it's possible for a miracle late in the season. The breakdown is extensive, but currently, there are somewhere around five different routes for them to make the postseason - all starting with them winning out.

And right now, their only worry is winning out.

"We just have to take care of our business," quarterback Kenny Pickett told All Steelers. "I know there’s things that need to happen outside of our control, but we can’t control that. We want to finish strong and go out with three wins. We’ll see what happens."

Beating the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve is where those hopes continue.

