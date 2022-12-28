Steelers Playoff Hopes Continue to Rise as Dolphins Turn to Teddy Bridgewater

The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff odds have to be increasing with the news of Tua Tagovailoa.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still hoping for plenty of help getting into the playoffs, but those hopes got some news that may boost their odds.



The Miami Dolphins will officially rely on Teddy Bridgewater to lead them to their playoff-clinching win over the New England Patriots. Head coach Mike McDaniels announced that Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out due to his second concussion.

Tagovailoa suffered a concussion during the team's Week 16 loss to the Green Bay Packers but didn't enter the protocol until after the game. The NFL and NFLPA have actually launched an investigation into the incident.

Bridgewater has played in four games for the Dolphins this season, throwing three touchdowns and three interceptions and is 0-1 as a starter.

The Steelers need help from other teams as well, and need to win out against the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns in order to find a way into the playoffs. Their biggest step seemingly starts with the Dolphins losing, though.

