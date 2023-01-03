Steelers Playoff Odds Take Significant Spike

The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff odds are higher than they've been all season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers playoff odds continue to increase, and entering Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns, those odds sit higher than they have for most of the season.

Only four weeks ago, the Steelers playoff chances sat at a mere 0.01% as they just started climbing their way back to a .500 record. Today, only days away from their final regular season matchup, those odds have grown to 21%, according to FiveThirtyEight.

With a win over the Browns at Acrisure Stadium, those chances improve to 39%, without any help from other teams.

For the Steelers to earn the final AFC playoff spot, they'll need a win and the New York Jets to beat the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots.

As of now, it's unknown what the NFL's plan is for the Bills-Bengals game that was postponed after Damar Hamlin's injury. The game will not be played before Week 18. It doesn't impact the team's playoff hopes, but does change the Bills' outlook for Week 18.

