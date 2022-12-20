Playoff Scenario: How Steelers Can Make the Postseason

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling as hard as possible to keep their playoff hopes alive, and as little chance as some give them, their playoff hopes are not dead yet.

The Steelers need a lot to work in their favor to overcome the 0.3% chance they currently have of making the postseason. That being said, as long as they win out their final three remaining games, they have a shot.

So, how do they find their way into the playoffs? Well, one Reddit user by the name of theipodbackup leaked this picture of Pittsburgh's playoff scenario for Week 16. Some may be skeptical, but the outcome seems to add up, and has been vouched for by other publications covering the Steelers.

Via theipodback on Reddit.

So, if you're reading this correctly, there are roughly five different ways the Steelers can find their way into the playoffs. Seems like a lot, but in this case, isn't more better?

The Steelers' first step is to win their next three games against the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. From there, it's all about wishing, thinking and hoping for a new year's miracle. But this is Pittsburgh, and crazy playoff scenarios seem to be a yearly thing here.

