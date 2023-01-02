Steelers Playoff Hopes Come Down to Three Week 18 Games

The Pittsburgh Steelers season comes down to one week.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers season is still alive, and despite fighting with a 0.01% playoff chance just weeks ago, they'll walk into Week 18 with a chance.

The Steelers' win over the Baltimore Ravens was the final step in them heading to the final regular season week. Throughout the day, they watched the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets fall. Now, they need help from both of those teams and the New England Patriots.

For the Steelers to make the postseason, they'll need to beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 18 and for the Jets to beat the Dolphins. If that happens, they'll also need the Patriots to fall to the Buffalo Bills.

Dolphins versus Jets will be held in Miami. Patriots versus Bills will be held in Buffalo.

It still sounds like a lot, but the Steelers have needed a miracle the last two weeks and have gotten it. So, to head into the final week with just three games deciding seems like a light load comparatively.

The NFL has not yet announced the times for all three of these Week 18 games. All Steelers will provide those times as the schedule is released.

