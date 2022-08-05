Skip to main content

Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers' initial depth chart leaves a lot to be determined.

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. 

The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter. 

The Steelers defense features two more competitions with Ahkello Witherspoon and Levi Wallace both starting at right cornerback, and Robert Spillane and Devin Bush battling for the starting job at inside linebacker. 

Larry Ogunjobi is listed as the start at defensive end with Chris Wormley as his backup. Arthur Maulet is the nickelback. 

Check the rest of the depth chart out here:

Steelers Offensive Depth Chart

Steelers Defensive Depth Chart

The Steelers are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks next Saturday in their first preseason game.

