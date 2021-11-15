Steelers Get Positive News on Joe Haden's Foot Injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers ended Week 10 against the Detroit Lions with four injuries to starting players.

One of those starters were cornerback Joe Haden, who head coach Mike Tomlin said postgame suffered a mid-foot sprain in the first half. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there is no significant damage to Haden's foot.

It's unclear how much time Haden will need to miss while he recovers. Tomlin said after the game he'll provide more update on Tuesday during his Week 11 press conference.

Haden was replaced by second-year corner James Pierre, who recorded five tackles against the Lions.

