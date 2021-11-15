Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Get Positive News on Joe Haden's Foot Injury

    Early reports say the Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback avoided serious damage.
    Author:

    The Pittsburgh Steelers ended Week 10 against the Detroit Lions with four injuries to starting players. 

    One of those starters were cornerback Joe Haden, who head coach Mike Tomlin said postgame suffered a mid-foot sprain in the first half. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, there is no significant damage to Haden's foot.

    It's unclear how much time Haden will need to miss while he recovers. Tomlin said after the game he'll provide more update on Tuesday during his Week 11 press conference. 

    Haden was replaced by second-year corner James Pierre, who recorded five tackles against the Lions.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Five Thoughts: Nothing Clicked for Steelers vs. Lions

    Najee Harris Didn't Know You Could Tie in NFL

    Roethlisberger Didn't Talk to Mason Rudolph Prior to Lions Game

    Baker Mayfield Injures Leg vs. Patriots

    Trai Turner Leaves Lions Game With Ankle Injury

    USATSI_16964763_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Steelers Get Positive News on Joe Haden's Foot Injury

    28 seconds ago
    USATSI_17166008_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Five Thoughts: Nothing Clicked vs. Lions

    11 minutes ago
    USATSI_17164374_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers RB Najee Harris Didn't Know You Could Tie in NFL

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_13483568_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph Did Not Talk Prior to Lions Game

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17165737_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Provides Update on Steelers Injuries vs. Lions

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17164373_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Tie Winless Lions After Overtime Battle

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16740328_168388034_lowres (2)
    News

    T.J. Watt Questionable to Return vs. Lions

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_16889247_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers OL Trai Turner Suffers Ankle Injury vs. Lions

    16 hours ago