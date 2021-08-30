Steelers Practice Ends With Fight Between Claypool, Fitzpatrick

Things got hostile between two Pittsburgh Steelers stars towards the end of practice.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers returned to the practice field on Monday for the first time since their final preseason game.

For the most part, the day was normal. The team took the field to adjust to a smaller roster, begin preparing for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills and put last-ditch efforts on the field for guys still looking to make the roster.

The day ended with a bit of hostility between two stars. According to left guard Kevin Dotson, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick and wide receiver Chase Claypool got into a scuffle in the final period of practice.

"You come out here and you're pretty much fighting a person for two hours," Dotson said. "Eventually, something might happen."

The incident led a crowd of players on both offense and defense trying to break up the fight.

"It's the end of camp. Everyone is ready to play everyone but us, other than preseason," defensive end Chris Wormley said on the incident. "Sometimes that's part of football."

Wormley believes the two will make up and begin preparing for Week 1 vs. Buffalo. The Steelers will travel for their season-opener on Sept. 12.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers.

