    December 21, 2021
    Steelers Make Several Practice Squad Moves to Begin Week

    The Pittsburgh Steelers make four practice squad moves.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers swapped out a pair of defensive backs on their practice squad, and added another player to their COVID-19 list, as they begin preparation for the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. 

    The Steelers have released cornerback Isaiah Johnson and activated Linden Stephens back from the COVID-19/Practice Squad list. 

    Pittsburgh signed Johnson early last week after placing Stephens on the COVID-19 list. He was one of two players on the list at the time - the other being defensive tackle Montavius Adams.

    In addition, the Steelers have also placed practice squad guard Malcom Pridgeon on the COVID-19 list. 

    Offensive lineman Rashaad Coward reverted back to the team's practice squad after the Tennessee Titans game, but Pittsburgh can still add another practice squad member in place of Pridgeon if they'd like.

