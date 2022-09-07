Steelers Sign New Practice Squad WR, Replace Hamlicar Rasheed

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of moves this morning. They signed wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad and moved linebacker Hamlicar Rasheed to the practice squad/injured list to make room for Roberson, the team announced.

Rasheed was a late addition to the Steelers during training camp. He played in two preseason games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, totaling three tackles and a sack in limited action.

Roberson, a former standout pass catcher for Wake Forest's prolific 2021 offense, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent this spring and was released during the preseason. He played in 40 games for the Demon Deacons. He finished his career with 145 catches for 2,158 yards, 17 touchdowns and two second-team All-ACC selections.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Predicting 2022 Steelers Awards: Most Likely to ...

Why Steelers Chose Mitch Trubisky as Their Starting QB

Diontae Johnson in Question for Steelers Season Opener vs. Bengals

Steelers Move Kenny Pickett to Backup QB

Kenny Pickett Might Spend Rookie Season Inactive

Mason Rudolph Deserves Better From Steelers

Steelers Way-Too-Early Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Finds OT, CB if Drafting Today