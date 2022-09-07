Skip to main content

Steelers Sign New Practice Squad WR, Replace Hamlicar Rasheed

The Pittsburgh Steelers added a new receiver to their practice squad.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of moves this morning. They signed wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to their practice squad and moved linebacker Hamlicar Rasheed to the practice squad/injured list to make room for Roberson, the team announced. 

Rasheed was a late addition to the Steelers during training camp. He played in two preseason games against the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, totaling three tackles and a sack in limited action. 

Roberson, a former standout pass catcher for Wake Forest's prolific 2021 offense, signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent this spring and was released during the preseason. He played in 40 games for the Demon Deacons. He finished his career with 145 catches for 2,158 yards, 17 touchdowns and two second-team All-ACC selections. 

