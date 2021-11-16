Steelers Preparing for Mason Rudolph to Start vs. Chargers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will plan as if Ben Roethlisberger does not return in Week 11.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will prepare for the Los Angeles Charger in Week 11 as if Mason Rudolph will start at quarterback.

Rudolph stepped in as the starter in Week 10 against the Detroit Lions after Ben Roethlisberger tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday night. Roethlisberger is dealing with symptoms of the virus, meaning he will need to test negative twice within 24 hours and show be symptom-free for 48 hours before returning.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said on Tuesday that Roethlisberger does have an opportunity to play and, if he clears protocol, could step into the starting role for Sunday. Roethlisberger missed a week of practice last season as a close-contact to COVID-19 but still started.

That being said, the Steelers will prepare the offense for Rudolph to start and plug Roethlisberger in if needed.

"To be quiet honest with you, there's not a lot of significant differences," Tomlin said. "Mason plugged into Ben's plan last week and we didn't necessarily change that. Largely, he functioned the way that we needed him to. He gave us a chance to win."

Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown to an interception against the Lions. He's 5-4-1 as a starter.

