Steelers Preparing For Another Signing Before Training Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are about to make another splash.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to release running back Trey Edmunds prior to the start of training camp. 24 hours before they were set to report to Saint Vincent College, the team decided to make a move and clear up a roster spot.

Why? 

The thought should be that they have their eyes on someone. The team still has wholes at running back and outside linebacker, and freeing up a spot on the team isn't just because they felt like it - especially with Edmunds.

Edmunds might not be a player who's expected to make the roster, but his contributions on the practice squad aren't ignored. This is someone who's been a positive piece to the locker room and brings hard work to every practice, despite his role. 

There's a reason they decided to move on. That reason is likely because they're about to make one final splash before they lace back up in Latrobe and kickoff training camp. 

