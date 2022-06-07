Skip to main content

Steelers Preseason Schedule Announced

The Pittsburgh Steelers land two home preseason games.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 preseason schedule has been announced, opening against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field. 

The Steelers will kickoff the preseason hosting Seattle on Aug. 13. From there, they travel Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars before returning home to host the Lions. 

  • Week 1: vs. Seahawks @ 7pm
  • Week 2: @ Jaguars @ 7pm
  • Week 3: vs. Lions @ 4:30pm 

The Steelers head to training camp on July 26 and will begin training with pads on Aug. 1 in preparation for the preseason. 

