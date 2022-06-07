Steelers Preseason Schedule Announced

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 preseason schedule has been announced, opening against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field.

The Steelers will kickoff the preseason hosting Seattle on Aug. 13. From there, they travel Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars before returning home to host the Lions.

Week 1: vs. Seahawks @ 7pm

Week 2: @ Jaguars @ 7pm

Week 3: vs. Lions @ 4:30pm

The Steelers head to training camp on July 26 and will begin training with pads on Aug. 1 in preparation for the preseason.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Najee Harris Jokes About Jerome Bettis Comparisons

Everyone Believes Kenny Pickett Will Win QB Job

Dates to Know During Steelers Training Camp

Damontae Kazee Explains His Role With Steelers

Tall or Small: Steelers Offense Not Putting Limits on Receivers

Steelers Sign Fourth-Round Rookie

Explicit 24th Lawsuit Filed Against Deshaun Watson

10 Players Who Impressed at Steelers OTAs