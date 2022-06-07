Steelers Preseason Schedule Announced
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers 2022 preseason schedule has been announced, opening against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field.
The Steelers will kickoff the preseason hosting Seattle on Aug. 13. From there, they travel Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars before returning home to host the Lions.
- Week 1: vs. Seahawks @ 7pm
- Week 2: @ Jaguars @ 7pm
- Week 3: vs. Lions @ 4:30pm
The Steelers head to training camp on July 26 and will begin training with pads on Aug. 1 in preparation for the preseason.

