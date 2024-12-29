Steelers Pressed to Add Bills Starting CB
The wide receiver position garners plenty of attention when discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers' current roster needs, and rightfully so, but cornerback will become just as much of a concern heading into the 2025 season.
Joey Porter Jr., a second-round pick out of Penn State in the 2023 season, has taken over No. 1 duties at the position and gone through his fair share of ups and downs this year.
He's currently dealing with a knee injury that held him out of the Steelers' Week 17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, but he's started the rest of Pittsburgh's 15 contests while allowing 45 catches on 69 targets for 580 yards and a touchdown, per Pro Football Focus.
Donte Jackson, whom the Steelers acquired via trade from the Carolina Panthers for Diontae Johnson in the offseason, has stepped into the No. 2 corner role and become the team's most-skilled ballhawk, hauling in five interceptions.
The issue, however, is that he's set to hit free agency in the offseason and has dealt with some inconsistencies in coverage. Should Pittsburgh let him walk, the only other corner with significant playing time on the roster who's under contract in 2025 is Beanie Bishop Jr., an undrafted rookie who's started six contests and logged a total of 708 snaps.
One potential solution for the Steelers' pending deficiency at the position, as posed by Steelers Wire's Curt Popejoy, is the Buffalo Bills' Rasul Douglas, who will reach the open market in March.
"The Steelers might end up cleaning house at cornerback which means a starter-ready veteran is a top priority and Douglas is a great option in that second tier of free agent cornerbacks," Popejoy wrote.
Douglas, an eight-year veteran, was traded to the Bills by the Green Bay Packers last year and has started 13 games this season. A Super Bowl champion with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, he's recorded 19 interceptions throughout his career and established himself as a reliable player.
Pittsburgh needs to figure out its cornerback situation going into next season, and Douglas may just be a perfect fit.
