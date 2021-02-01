Report: Steelers Promote Adrian Klemm to Offensive Line Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers will stay in-house to find their new offensive line coach.

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac also reported the news.

Klemm has spent the last two seasons as the Steelers' assistant offensive line coach behind Shaun Sarrett. The team decided not to renew Sarrett's contract after the 2020 season and are now staying in-house to fill the role.

Klemm will work under newly promoted offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers moved Canada from quarterbacks coach to OC after one year with the team. This came after they announced they would part ways with former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

The Steelers offensive line has two starters up for free agency in Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler. They're also waiting on the retirement decision of Maurkice Pouncey.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.