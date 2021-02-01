GM ReportNewsGame DayPodcastsAll Steelers+
Search

Report: Steelers Promote Adrian Klemm to Offensive Line Coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers will stay in-house to find their new offensive line coach.
Author:
Publish date:

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have promoted Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac also reported the news. 

Klemm has spent the last two seasons as the Steelers' assistant offensive line coach behind Shaun Sarrett. The team decided not to renew Sarrett's contract after the 2020 season and are now staying in-house to fill the role. 

Klemm will work under newly promoted offensive coordinator Matt Canada. The Steelers moved Canada from quarterbacks coach to OC after one year with the team. This came after they announced they would part ways with former offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner. 

The Steelers offensive line has two starters up for free agency in Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler. They're also waiting on the retirement decision of Maurkice Pouncey. 

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

KSR_3844
News

Report: Steelers Promote Adrian Klemm to Offensive Line Coach

2020_TC_0813kr_0058 (1)
GM Report

5 Players the Steelers Must Retain This Offseason

USATSI_14978666_168388034_lowres (1)
GM Report

Fixing the Steelers Offense: Top 4 Offseason Priorities

USATSI_10018944_168388034_lowres
News

Wife of Late Steelers Owner Dan Rooney Passes Away

Untitled design (42)
News

Cam Heyward, Ironman and the Pittsburgh Native That Connected the Worlds of Steelers and Marvel

USATSI_13768842_168388034_lowres (1)
News

We're All Laughing at Thought of Bud Dupree's Low-Budget Return to Steelers

USATSI_15142995_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Want Ben Roethlisberger to Return, but Only With Lower Cap Hit

USATSI_15113258_168388034_lowres (3)
News

Steelers' T.J. Watt Named 101 Awards Defensive Player of the Year