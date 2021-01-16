Report: Steelers Promoting Matt Canada to OC

The Pittsburgh Steelers will stay in-house to fill their vacant offensive coordinator position.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to keep offensive coach Matt Canada and promote him to offensive coordinator, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Canada joined the Steelers in 2020 as their quarterbacks coach. The team did not renew Randy Fichtner's contract following the season, opening up the OC position.

Canada interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their vacant offensive coordinator position during the week. His slight input with the Steelers this offseason quickly caught on as an up-and-coming mind in the NFL.

Pittsburgh was Canada's first pro action following stints with Pitt, LSU, NC State, and Maryland in college.

