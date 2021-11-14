Report: Steelers Made Push for Odell Beckham Jr.

The Pittsburgh Steelers almost added another star to their receiving core.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were a late contender for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Beckham, 29, was narrowing his list when Pittsburgh gave him a call, according to the report. At the time, the Steelers were learning the news Chase Claypool will be considered week-to-week with a toe injury.

While the call was too late into the process for Beckham to consider the Steelers, the call was significant enough to be talked about. The AFC North swap would leave Beckham with a revenge game against his former team, with the potential of ending their playoff hopes in Week 17.

Beckham ended up in LA and is expected to make his debut with the Rams on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers.

