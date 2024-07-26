Steelers QB Misses Second Practice With Injury
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened their training camp session without one of their quarterbacks. Russell Wilson, entering his first season with the team, was held out of the opening day of practices yesterday, prompting many questions about his health and status.
Head coach Mike Tomlin provided a brief update following their session, downplaying any concerns over Wilson's health. Still, the concerns are only growing after he did not participate in team or individual drills for a second straight day with a calf injury. Team insider Mark Kaboly was one of several reporters on-hand to send out an update on the QB.
The good news is that Wilson was a bit more active and involved than on day one of training camp. Wilson went through a slight stretch and warm-up and threw several passes before practice began.
Once the team and individual drills broke out, he was nearby encouraging his teammates and chatting with his coaches. ESPN's Brooke Pryor shared on her X account that he was tossing a football around in between drills. The QB continues to be involved and keep the energy light on the second day of camp.
With Wilson out of action again, Justin Fields shouldered the first team reps while third-string QB Kyle Allen took snaps as well. The most notable part of the day was 7-on-7 action, where Fields again connected with George Pickens for a large play and his best of the day.
The Steelers are likely being over-cautious with Wilson and his calf injury. With training camp just starting and the regular season a few weeks away, there is lots of time for him to heal and get to 100% before week one of the 2024 campaign. They won't rush their starting QB into practice or preseason action if it goes that far, but it will be great for the team to get a full roster of players on the field together.
Some of this reporting is contributed by Steelers OnSI publisher Noah Strackbein
