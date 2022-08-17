Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have entered the final phase of their three-way quarterback competition. After nearly a month-long battle, some has changed, and we're getting a real feel for what it'll look like in Week 1.

For now, Mitch Trubisky remains the starter. The Steelers signed him with the intention of putting him ahead of Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett during the summer, and as long as he didn't lose the job, it was his role. So far, he hasn't, and he seems deemed to be the first replacement to Ben Roethlisberger this season.

There's more news surrounding the others, though. Kenny Pickett's strong performance in the preseason opener has put him in an ideal spot to stay ahead of Mason Rudolph. He's taken strictly two team reps during practice during the final week of training camp, and will likely stay in that role the remainder of the month.

Rudolph's name has been a hot topic of conversation throughout the NFL, most recently in the Detroit Lions organization. If he's not the starter or backup in Pittsburgh, he might be better suited outside on the team.

