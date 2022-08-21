Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Trying Out For Other Teams

The Pittsburgh Steelers put Kenny Pickett on the bench after just two series against the Jacksonville Jaguars and went with Mason Rudolph for the entire second half. That wasn't the plan coming into the game, but a sudden change allowed the backup to showcase himself before the season.

During the week, headed coach Mike Tomlin said the plan was for Kenny Pickett to get more "varsity action" against the Jaguars. Somewhere throughout the night, that plan was tossed aside, and the Steelers decided Rudolph was going to get the look in Week 2.

The veteran finished the game completing 17 of his 21 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown. Tomlin said he looked like a "varsity guy in a JV game."

After showing his hand in the preseason, topping off the performance with a game-winning drive with a little over a minute remaining, the question is now, who was it for? Are the Steelers still considering Rudolph as their backup or are they opening the window for other teams to see what's available?

Rudolph wouldn't speak in hypotheticals when asked about the trade rumors surrounding him, but did express his displeasure with the lack of first-team reps he's received during training camp. Maybe the Steelers heard the request and decided to give him more time in this game. Or, maybe they really like what they see out of Pickett.

Rudolph isn't in the running for the starting job. At this point, Trubisky is going to walk into the regular season under center, and the Steelers are going to trust it. But with Pickett being 19 of 22 for 171 yards and three touchdowns during the preseason, it's possible they feel confident in the rookie being the backup.

It feels like a real possibility the Steelers are capable of dealing Rudolph before the regular season. The only thing they need to do is remove the negative connotation surrounding his name that has been placed there the last few seasons.

A strong performance like he had against the Jaguars certainly helps that cause. And with Pickett ending his night on a touchdown two-minute drive, it might have felt like the perfect time to let the veteran showcase himself in the preseason.

How the Steelers handle reps throughout this final preseason week is going to be interesting. If Rudolph remains with the third team, we might actually have to start talking about if/when he gets traded.

