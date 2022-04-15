Steelers Go QB, CB in Latest Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers grab help on both sides of the ball early in the NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers find their quarterback and defensive back in The Athletic's newest NFL Mock Draft.

Dane Brugler's seven-round mock draft features plenty of action, but for the Steelers, they sit back and land their guys with pick No. 20 and 52.

In the first round, the Steelers select the third quarterback in the draft, grabbing Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder.

"The Steelers have spent a lot of time and resources evaluating this year’s crop of quarterbacks, and they won’t be shy trading up to get “their guy” if they need to. But “their guy” might be Ridder, who impressed the Steelers’ key decision-makers, including ownership, during pre-draft meetings," Brugler writes.

Ridder has been linked to the Steelers in a number of mock drafts as the Cincy QB continues to impress in workouts and interviews.

In the second round, Pittsburgh grabs a piece for their cornerback room, selecting Auburn DB Roger McCreary.

McCreary is a new one for Pittsburgh. They did have a formal meeting with him at the NFL Combine, but the Auburn star has somewhat slid into the second tier of cornerbacks in the NFL Draft.

McCreary has experience shutting down top AFC North wide receiver like Ja'Marr Chase, so the match is there.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Ready to Make a Move in NFL Draft

Andrew Booth Stock Dropping Ahead of NFL Draft

Three Things Still to Come for Steelers

Steelers Preparing for Draft-Day Trade

Will Kyle Hamilton Slide to Steelers?

Celebration of Life for Dwayne Haskins to be Held in Pittsburgh

Andrew Booth is Player Steelers Can't Pass on in NFL Draft