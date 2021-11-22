Skip to main content
    • November 22, 2021
    Steelers TE Eric Ebron Questionable to Return vs. Chargers

    The Pittsburgh Steelers suffer a fourth injury against the Chargers.
    Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron is questionable to return against the Los Angeles Chargers with a knee injury. 

    Ebron suffered the injury on a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. He headed into the blue medical tent after running off to the sideline and was announced as questionable for the remainder of the game. 

    The Steelers turn to Pat Freiermuth and Zach Gentry at tight end without Ebron. Freiermuth caught the Steelers' next touchdown after Ebron left with the injury. 

    Pittsburgh has now suffered four injuries against the Chargers, including running back Najee Harris and cornerback Arthur Maulet.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

