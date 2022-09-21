Steelers Sign Quincy Wilson to Practice Squad

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have added defensive back Quincy Wilson to their practice squad, the team announced.

Wilson, 26, was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He spent three seasons in Indy, playing in 29 games, including 11 starts.

He was traded to the New York Jets during the 2020 draft. He played three games for the Jets before being waived during the season.

Wilson signed with the New York Giants practice squad for the remainder of the season and stayed on the team into 2021 before being placed on Injured Reserve.

Wilson spent the summer with the Miami Dolphins but was released on August 29.

