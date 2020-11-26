SI.com
Ravens' COVID-19 Outbreak Continues, Leaving Steelers Game at Risk

Noah Strackbein

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game continues to hit roadblocks. ESPN reported that the Ravens continued to receive more positive COVID-19 tests on Wednesday night, marking the fourth-straight day of positive results. 

The Ravens-Steelers matchup, originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night, was postponed to Sunday afternoon after the initial COVID-19 outbreak. At the time, Baltimore received over 10 positive tests since Sunday night. This includes players and staff.

The game remains on schedule for Thursday, and the NFL has not yet commented on a potential change. This is the second time a Steelers game was postponed this season due to COVID-19, the first coming in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans. 

Steelers president Art Rooney II released a statement sharing his disappointment in the game's change and wishing fans a happy Thanksgiving. 

"Though we are disappointed that we will not get to play for our fans on Thanksgiving night this year, we look forward to many more exciting times during the 2020 season," Rooney II said. "Today gives us all a time to reflect and appreciate what we can be thankful for on this holiday. And I want to add a special note of thanks to all our frontline workers for all your tireless efforts in these difficult times."

Due to Pa Gov. Tom Wolf's new advisories and orders, the Steelers game at Heinz Field this Sunday will not be permitted to have fans. The initial 5,500 fans in attendance have been cut to 2,500, which will only be used for family and friends. 

