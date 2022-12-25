Steelers vs Ravens Moved to Sunday Night Football

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens will now face off on Sunday Night Football in Week 17 after the NFL announced they are flexing them into primetime over the Los Angeles Rams-Chargers matchup.

This is the Steelers' second flex of the season, but this one bumps them into the primetime spot instead of being move out of it. It's also their second meeting with the Ravens, who defeated Pittsburgh in Week 14.

This will be Kenny Pickett's first time facing the Ravens in his NFL career after leaving on just the second drive of the game in their last game. The Steelers are coming off a comeback win over the Las Vegas Raiders and are hoping to keep their playoff hopes alive with AFC North wins over the Ravens and Cleveland Browns these last two weeks.

