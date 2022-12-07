Skip to main content

Steelers Begin Ravens Week With Five Injured Starters

The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with six injuries total.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened Week 14 with six injuries, with all but one impacting the starting lineup. 

As the Steelers begin preparation for the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Malik Reed (back), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe), running back Najee Harris (oblique) and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (shoulder) did not practice. 

Linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) were limited. 

Head coach Mike Tomlin said a number of players would continue to work slowly as they recover from injuries. The Steelers went into Week 13 with no players out but had a number of guys miss time throughout the practice week. That'll continue this week. 

Okorafor's injury occurred during the Atlanta Falcons game and Tomlin said the team will "see where the roads take us" on his status for the Ravens game. If he's unable to play, Trent Scott will replace him. 

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Mike Tomlin Blasts Critics of George Pickens

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game

George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_19561727_168388034_lowres
News

George Pickens Responds to Critics of Poor Attitude

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (16)
News

T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick Named Steelers Most Overrated Players

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (15)
Podcasts

Steelers Concerning WR Situation

By Noah Strackbein
Steelers mock 1.0 (1180 × 750 px) (14)
Podcasts

What Mike Tomlin Really Said About George Pickens

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19427004_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Mike Tomlin Blasts Critics of George Pickens' Attitude

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19246039_168388034_lowres
News

Chris Boswell, William Jackson Could Return for Steelers This Week

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19373851_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Dealing With Number of Injuries to Start Ravens Week

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19521194_168388034_lowres
News

Cam Heyward Named Steelers Walter Payton Nominee

By Noah Strackbein