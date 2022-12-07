Steelers Begin Ravens Week With Five Injured Starters

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers opened Week 14 with six injuries, with all but one impacting the starting lineup.

As the Steelers begin preparation for the Baltimore Ravens, linebacker Malik Reed (back), defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (toe), running back Najee Harris (oblique) and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor (shoulder) did not practice.

Linebacker T.J. Watt (ribs) and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) were limited.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said a number of players would continue to work slowly as they recover from injuries. The Steelers went into Week 13 with no players out but had a number of guys miss time throughout the practice week. That'll continue this week.

Okorafor's injury occurred during the Atlanta Falcons game and Tomlin said the team will "see where the roads take us" on his status for the Ravens game. If he's unable to play, Trent Scott will replace him.

